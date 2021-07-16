Somebody's Got to Do It

Mike gave us a preview of his new series, Somebody’s Gotta Do It where he visits unique individuals and joins them in their respective undertakings, paying tribute to innovators, entrepreneurs, collectors, fanatics – people who simply have to do it. Somebody’s Gotta Do It is now on Pure Flix streaming. The official web site is www.pureflix.com/mike.
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jul 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-16 12:23:29-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.