Something joyful, theatrical, and seriously entertaining is returning to Eastside Bowl this spring.

SiSSi, Nashville’s high-energy drag competition that blends the spectacle of live theater with the suspense of reality television, is back for its 8th cycle.

The three-night event has quickly grown into one of the city’s most exciting live entertainment experiences, bringing together performers, creatives, and audiences for a celebration of drag artistry.

WHEN

Round 1: April 26 | Tickets

Round 2: May 10 | Tickets

Finale: May 24 | Tickets

WHERE

Eastside Bowl

1508A Gallatin Pike South

Nashville, TN

