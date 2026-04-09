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Something joyful, theatrical, and seriously entertaining is returning to Eastside Bowl this spring!

SiSSi, Nashville’s high-energy drag competition
SiSSi, Nashville’s high-energy drag competition
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Something joyful, theatrical, and seriously entertaining is returning to Eastside Bowl this spring.
SiSSi, Nashville’s high-energy drag competition that blends the spectacle of live theater with the suspense of reality television, is back for its 8th cycle.

The three-night event has quickly grown into one of the city’s most exciting live entertainment experiences, bringing together performers, creatives, and audiences for a celebration of drag artistry.

WHEN
Round 1: April 26 | Tickets
Round 2: May 10 | Tickets
Finale: May 24 | Tickets

WHERE
Eastside Bowl
1508A Gallatin Pike South
Nashville, TN

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