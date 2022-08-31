Songwriter J.T. Harding Shares His Story

Hit-making celebrity songwriter J.T. Harding talked about being adopted, finding out actor Jay Thomas is his biological father and hitting it big in the music business. J.T.’s memoir Party Like a Rockstar: The Crazy, Coincidental, Hard-Luck, and Harmonious Life of a Songwriter is available wherever you buy books. Also, J.T. has created a contest for other adoptees wanting to break into the music business called Like a Rockstar. To enter the songwriting contest, or for more information, log on to https://www.writelikearockstar.com/.