Songwriter J.T. Harding Shares His Story

Hit-making celebrity songwriter J.T. Harding talked about being adopted, finding out actor Jay Thomas is his biological father and hitting it big in the music business. J.T.’s memoir Party Like a Rockstar: The Crazy, Coincidental, Hard-Luck, and Harmonious Life of a Songwriter is available wherever you buy books. Also, J.T. has created a contest for other adoptees wanting to break into the music business called Like a Rockstar. To enter the songwriting contest, or for more information, log on to https://www.writelikearockstar.com/.
Posted at 11:47 AM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 12:47:15-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.