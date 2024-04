Phil Barton is an Australian songwriter living in Nashville, TN. He had his first No. 1 with the Lee Brice smash, A Woman Like You.

Tin Pan South runs April 2 - 6, 2024.

For tickets and more information visit https://www.tinpansouth.com/\

Phil's show: Thu Apr 4 2024

6:00 PM - 7:30 PM (Doors 5:15 PM)

Analog at Hutton Hotel

1808 West End Ave 2nd Floor

Nashville, TN 37203