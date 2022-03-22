Songwriters Prepare for Tin Pan South

Rising singer-songwriter Madison Kozak talked about her music career and performing at this year’s Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival. Madison Kozak will be performing at Tin Pan South on Tuesday, March 29 at 9pm at the Bluebird Café. The 30th Anniversary Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival runs Tuesday, March 29 through Saturday, April 2, in Music City's most popular venues spread throughout town, including 3rd & Lindsley, The Bluebird Cafe, Hard Rock Cafe Nashville, The Listening Room Café and Station Inn. Each venue will host numerous rounds throughout the week, showcasing hundreds of songwriters from Nashville and beyond. To hear more of Madison Kozak’s music, visit https://www.madisonkozak.com/. Follow @Madison_Kozak on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.