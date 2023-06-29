We got a preview of the new movie Sound of Freedom from actor Jim Caviezel and Tim Ballard, the former federal agent Jim portrayed in the film. Sound of Freedom starring Jim Caviezel is the true-life story of federal agent, Tim Ballard who quit his job and devoted his life to rescuing children around the world from human trafficking. Sound of Freedom opens in theaters Tuesday, July 4. You can buy movie tickets for those that can't afford to, at www.angel.com/freedom.

