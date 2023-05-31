Soundwaves at Gaylord is a Music City Must

SoundWaves at Gaylord Opryland Resort provides chills and thrills all year long, but now this upscale water attraction has officially opened their outdoor area for the summer! We joined NewsChannel5's Casie Mason to see what fun in the sun is in store for the entire family. For more information visit, www.soundwavesgo.com.
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-31 12:57:53-04
