South of the Border Stuffed Peppers

1 lb Johnsonville chorizo

6 large bell peppers, red or green,

1 TBS canola oil

½ cup diced onion

1 TBS granulated garlic

½ TBS chili powder

1 tsp cumin

½ cup sofrito

2 cups cooked rice

2 cups pepper jack or mozzarella shredded cheese

Cut tops from peppers and remove any large pith veins inside peppers. Lightly slice the bottoms of peppers so they will stand upright. Dice the removed pepper tops. Set peppers aside.

In a skillet over medium heat, add oil and sauté onions and peppers. Add Johnsonville chorizo and cook while breaking up sausage. Add garlic, chili powder, and cumin and continue to cook until cooked through. Add sofrito, lower heat, and cook for 2 minutes while stirring. Remove from heat and mix in cooked rice. Stuff each pepper to right below the rim of pepper. Lightly pack down stuffing as you are filling peppers.

Set up smoker or grill for indirect heat to run around 350 degrees with apple or pecan wood. Stuff peppers, and place on grill for 25-30 minutes, or until peppers are softened but still have texture. Top each pepper with cheese and continue to cook for 5 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Remove and serve.

Note: Peppers may be prepared ahead of time, refrigerated, then cooked. Adjust cooking time to account for refrigeration.