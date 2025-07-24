Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Southeast Community Day is celebrating Back-to-School this Saturday!

Southeast Community Day this weekend
Southeast Community Day this weekend
Posted

Councilwoman Joy Styles stops by to tell us about Southeast Community Day and all of fun you can have with the family this Saturday!

The mission of Southeast Community Day is to celebrate our youth and the diverse cultures that represent Southeast Nashville through food, music, art, dance and community engagement. We know that thriving communities are those that support and engage in collaborative efforts to empower and uplift the people within them. This day will allow us to share our community gifts with all of Nashville.

Schedule for the Day:
Daytime:

10am - Aztec dancers

10:45am - TREAFPOV

11:30 am - Debbie's Dancers

12:30pm - Nashville Ballet

Evening:

6pm - Brendan Doyle

6:45pm - Will Davenport

7:30pm - DJ Julian

8:15pm - Rebelfusion

9:00pm - Damien Horne

9:30pm - Butter & Grit

https://www.southeastcommunityday.com/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes