Southern Benny from Biscuit Love

James Handy from Biscuit Love made their Southern Benny. There are three Biscuit Love locations in the Nashville area. To find the Biscuit Love location nearest you, visit www.biscuitlove.com. You can now place orders online and have Biscuit Love shipped to your front door. All items are shipped frozen with dry ice, as well as detailed cooking instructions, and can be stored frozen for up to one month. Here's the link to order: https://www.goldbelly.com/biscuit-love?ref=gs.
Posted at 11:55 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 12:58:34-04
