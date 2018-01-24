Southern Dessert Recipe: Apple Whiskey Galette

Lynne Tolley prepared a Southern Dessert: Apple Whiskey Galette (see recipe below). For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, call (931)759-7394.

Apple Whiskey Galette

1/3 cup Jack Daniel Whiskey

3 Tbsp butter

1/3 cup dark brown sugar

1 Tbsp cornstarch

1 tsp cinnamon

3 medium apples, peeled & cored

1 role refrigerated pie crust pastry

Egg wash & turbinado sugar for finishing (regular sugar may be substituted)

1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. In a small pot, bring the whiskey to a simmer over medium heat. Reduce until there is about 2 Tbsp of liquid remaining. Stir in butter until melted.

3. In a small bowl, whisk brown sugar, cornstarch, and cinnamon to combine. Stir this into the whiskey-butter mixture and let cool completely.

4. Cut the apples into quarters. Carefully slice each apple quarter into this slices, doing your best to keep the section together at one end while you slice (this makes it easier to fan the apples later).

5. On a lightly floured surface, roll out the dough to ¼” thick. Transfer the dough to the prepared baking sheet.

6. Fan the apples out and place them randomly across the dough, leaving about 1 ½” of uncovered dough all around the edge.

7. Fold the sides of the dough over the apples going all the way around taking tucks. Pinch a little bit at the edges to make sure they are secure. This will hold the syrup in.

8. Carefully spoon the whiskey syrup mixture over the apples evenly. Egg wash the edges of the dough and sprinkle with turbinado sugar.

9. Bake the galette until the crust is golden brown and the apples are tender, 20 to 28 minutes. Cool before serving.

Egg wash is a beaten egg with 1 tsp water beaten in to help browning. Brush on with pastry