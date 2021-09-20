Southern Festival of Books Virtual Event

Jim Henderson the executive director of Humanities Tennessee talked about what to expect at this year’s Southern Festival of Books. The 2021 Southern Festival of Books will be a virtual event again this year starting Tuesday, September 21 and going through October 10. Approximately 100 authors are attending virtually and among those include former Governor Bill Haslam, Grammy winner Rickie Lee Jones, actress Alicia Witt, Pulitzer winner Daniel de Vise and more. The full schedule and list of authors can be found on the festival website linked here: https://sofestofbooks.org/index.php.