Southern Gals Cook share their love for southern cooking!

Southern Gals Cook are a group of food-lovin’, tradition-keepin’ gals who believe every meal tells a story. From Sunday suppers and backyard barbecues to biscuits made from scratch and sweet tea that never runs out, they are here to share the heart (and flavor!) of Southern cooking.

They also show us how to make Cold Biscuit Pudding!

Southern Gals who cook show us a dessert

INGREDIENTS

3-4 leftover homemade biscuits, {see biscuit recipe}

1 1/2 cup sugar

1 1/2 cup milk

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

2 tablespoons cocoa

1 stick real sweet cream butter, cut into slices. DO NOT USE MARGARINE

DIRECTIONS

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Crumble biscuits in bottom of a 9X9 inch baking dish.

Put sugar, milk, vanilla, cocoa and butter into a medium saucepan, over medium low heat, stirring constantly, bring to a boil.

Turn heat off and boil for 1 minute.

Pour chocolate mixture slowly and evenly over biscuits.

Put in the oven and bake until bubbly, usually about 20 minutes.

Remove from oven, let cool until you can stand it any longer and you have to dig in.

The wonderful thing about this recipe is you can alter it several different ways.

If you don’t want chocolate pudding just omit the cocoa and add another 1/2 teaspoon vanilla.

You can also add chopped pecans, just sprinkle them on the top right before putting it in the oven.

If you really wanted to get fancy you could add a little bit of cinnamon, ginger and nutmeg for a more spicy pudding.

Just get creative and see what you can come up with.

For more recipes visit

https://southerngalscook.com/

