Southern Spoon shares their award winning Smoked Brisket Chili recipe

Adam & Crystal Barnes from Southern Spoon shared the recipe for Smoked Brisket Chili. They were the winners of the 2023 Judges’ Choice at Our Kids Soup Sunday.

Chili Recipe:

1/2 c Yellow Onion, diced

1/2 c Red Onion, diced

1-2 Jalapenos, stemmed, seeded and diced

2 T Chili Powder

1.5 T Ground Cumin

1 T Paprika

2 - 15 oz cans of Crushed Tomatoes

32 oz Beef Broth

12 oz can Mexican-style Chili Beans, with sauce

12 oz can Pinto Beans, drained and rinsed

12 oz can Dark Red Kidney Beans, drained and rinsed

2 lb Smoked Brisket, chopped

1 bottle coffee-forward Porter Beer

In a heavy dutch oven, saute Onions and Jalapenos in a little oil until soft.

Add Spices and stir until fragrant

Add remaining ingredients and stir.

Cover and put in a 180 degree oven for 24 hours.

Soup Sunday 2024 will be held on March 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

For more information log on to https://ourkidscenter.com/get-involved/events/soup-sunday/

You can visit the Southern Spoon restaurant at 1303 Plaza Dr, Smyrna, TN. The restaurant hours are Thursday through Sunday from 7am to 2pm serving All Day breakfast and lunch.

The Southern Spoon food truck can be found at various events throughout the year, but most regularly at Pins Mechanical in the North Gulch Wednesday evenings from 4pm to 10p.

You can follow Southern Spoon on social media @SouthernSpoonTN and the website is www.SouthernSpoonTN.com

