Southern Women in Film & Television Summit

12:49 PM, Mar 12, 2018

Summit for Women in Film & Television

Lynda Evjen gave us a preview of the inaugural Southern Women in Film & Television (SWIFT) Summit which will be held in Nashville Thursday, March 22 through Sunday, March 25 at Hotel Preston. The event will feature lectures, panel discussions, screenings and one-on-one sessions with industry professionals. Tickets for the SWIFT Summit are available at www.eventbrite.com/e/southern-women-in-film-tv-summit-tickets-36354790156?aff=es2. For more information on the SWIFT Summit and the Women of True Grit Awards, visit the official website at www.swiftsummit.net

