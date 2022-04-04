Watch
Southwest Bean Dip & Broccoli & Apple Salad

Posted at 12:11 PM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 13:11:56-04

Second Harvest Food Bank Registered Dietitian Caroline Pullen made a Southwest Bean Dip and a Broccoli and Apple Salad, two nutritious recipes using affordable ingredients. For food assistance, visit www.secondharvestmidtn.org/get-help or text ‘FEEDS’ to 797979. If you would like to make a food donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee their distribution center is located at 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37215. There are also Second Harvest distribution centers in Smyrna and Camden, TN.

Southwest Bean Dip

Makes 10 servings

Serving Size 3/4 cup

Recipe adapted from Cooking Matters

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 medium bell pepper
  • 1 small red onion
  • 1 (15 1/2 oz) cans beans or black-eyed peas
  • 1 (15 1/4 oz) can corn kernels, no salt added
  • 3 tablespoons vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon cumin
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper

STEPS

  • Dice bell pepper and onion.
  • In a colander, drain and rinse beans or peas and corn.
  • In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well.
  • Serve as a side, over lettuce leaves, or as a dip.

Nutrition Facts: Calories 90, Fat 4.5g, Saturated fat 0.5 g, Carbs 13g, Fiber 3g, Sugar 0g, Sodium 35mg, Protein 2g

Broccoli and Apple Salad

Makes 4 servings

Adapted from Good and Cheap Cookbook

INGREDIENTS

  • 1 large head of broccoli, cut into small pieces
  • 2 apples, cored and sliced
  • Juice of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil

  • Salt and pepper to taste

    STEPS

  • Combine broccoli and apples in a large bowl.
  • In a smaller bowl, mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
  • Pour dressing over broccoli and apples and mix well.
  • Store in the fridge until serving.
