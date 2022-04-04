Southwest Bean Dip & Broccoli & Apple Salad

Second Harvest Food Bank Registered Dietitian Caroline Pullen made a Southwest Bean Dip and a Broccoli and Apple Salad, two nutritious recipes using affordable ingredients. For food assistance, visit www.secondharvestmidtn.org/get-help or text ‘FEEDS’ to 797979. If you would like to make a food donation to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee their distribution center is located at 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37215. There are also Second Harvest distribution centers in Smyrna and Camden, TN.
Southwest Bean Dip
Makes 10 servings
Serving Size 3/4 cup
Recipe adapted from Cooking Matters
INGREDIENTS
- 1 medium bell pepper
- 1 small red onion
- 1 (15 1/2 oz) cans beans or black-eyed peas
- 1 (15 1/4 oz) can corn kernels, no salt added
- 3 tablespoons vinegar
- 1 teaspoon cumin
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
STEPS
- Dice bell pepper and onion.
- In a colander, drain and rinse beans or peas and corn.
- In a large bowl, combine all ingredients. Mix well.
- Serve as a side, over lettuce leaves, or as a dip.
Nutrition Facts: Calories 90, Fat 4.5g, Saturated fat 0.5 g, Carbs 13g, Fiber 3g, Sugar 0g, Sodium 35mg, Protein 2g
Broccoli and Apple Salad
Makes 4 servings
Adapted from Good and Cheap Cookbook
INGREDIENTS
- 1 large head of broccoli, cut into small pieces
- 2 apples, cored and sliced
- Juice of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Salt and pepper to taste
STEPS
- Combine broccoli and apples in a large bowl.
- In a smaller bowl, mix lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.
- Pour dressing over broccoli and apples and mix well.
- Store in the fridge until serving.