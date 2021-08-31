Southwestern Shrimp Burgers with Avocado Aioli

Jason and Lorie Burcham (formerly of Crumb de la Crumb) made a Southwestern Shrimp Burger with Avocado Aioli and talked about bringing back their Supper Club events at pop-up locations. Jason and Lorie's Supper Club event is Sunday, September 26 at 5:30pm at House of Vines, 106 S. Main Street, Dickson, TN 37055. The event benefits those impacted by the floods in Humphreys County. Visit https://www.instagram.com/jasonandlorie/ for more information. Follow Jason and Lorie's YouTube cooking channel here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7fAD4J4n0TmBcnCwmuBr2Q.

Southwestern Shrimp Burgers

Makes 4 shrimp burgers

Ingredients:

· 1-pound shrimp

· 1 egg

· 1/4 cup chopped cilantro

· 1/4 cup chopped scallions

· 1 tablespoon minced garlic

· 1/2 cup panko (reg or gluten free)

· 1/2 jalapeño chopped

· 3 tablespoons Cotija cheese

· 1 teaspoon salt

· 1/2 teaspoon pepper

· Buns of choice

· 3 tablespoons avocado aioli (recipe below)

Directions:

Take a 1/3 of the shrimp and add to processor with 3 tablespoons avocado aioli, egg, 1/4 cup chopped cilantro, 1/4 cup chopped scallions, chopped jalapeños, 1 tablespoon minced garlic, 3 tablespoons cotija cheese, Panko, salt and pepper.

Pulse until mixture resembles a rough paste. Scoop the paste mixture into a bowl.

Take the remaining shrimp and rough chop and add to the pulsed mixture. Your mixture should have great texture.

Using a scoop or large spoon, drop in large burger sized dollops into a heated sauté pan and level out to desired thickness.

Watch as the edges of the burger start to become opaque, then turn.

Cook approximately 2-3 minutes per side.

All shrimp should be pink and no longer translucent.

Avocado Aioli

· 8 oz regular sour cream

· 1 avocado

· 1 cup cilantro

· 6 cloves of garlic minced

· Juice of 1 lime

· Salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

Process all ingredients in food processor until you get a smooth and spreadable consistency.

