Spaghetti & Meatballs from Nicky's Coal Fired

Chef Tony Galzin from Nicky's Coal Fired made Spaghetti and Meatballs. (see recipe below) Nicky's Coal Fired is located at 5026 Centennial Blvd, Nashville, TN 37209. For more information, call (615) 678-4289 or visit www.nickysnashville.com.

Spaghetti and Meatballs

Equipment Needed:

- Large casserole dish

- Baking sheet

- Small mixing bowl

- Large mixing bowl

- Aluminum foil or parchment paper

- Rubber spatula

- Measuring cups

- Measuring spoons

- Large pot

Ingredients:

- ½ pound pork

- ½ pound ground beef

- ¾ cup unseasoned breadcrumbs

- ¼ cup whole milk

- ¼ cup white onion

- 1/8th cup basil leaves

- 1/8th cup parsley leaves

- ¼ cup grated parmesan

- 2 cloves of garlic

- 1 egg

- 1 tablespoon of kosher salt

To Make Meatballs:

1. Put ground meats in large bowl.

2. In a smaller bowl, combine the breadcrumbs and milk to soak.

3. In a blender or food processor, combine the garlic, onion, basil and parsley into a thick puree.

4. Add puree to the large bowl with the ground meats.

5. Add the milk & breadcrumbs, egg, cheese, and salt to the meat.

6. Knead together until combined.

7. Scoop into 2 oz balls (about 1 1⁄2 inches round) on a baking sheet lined with foil or parchment.

8. Bake at 450 for 10 minutes or until browned.

For Sauce:

- 2 14 oz cans crushed tomatoes

- 2 teaspoons of kosher salt

- Mix tomatoes together with salt in a casserole dish and add the roasted meatballs.

- Cover with foil and bake at 350 for 1 hr.

To Cook Spaghetti:

1. Bring at least 6 quarts of salted water to a boil.

2. Cook 1 pound of spaghetti according to package directions.

3. Place in a bowl and top with meatballs, sauce, and grated parmesan.

