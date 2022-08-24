Spaghetti Pomodoro from Makeready L & L at Noelle Hotel

Chef Chris Neff from Makeready L&L made Spaghetti Pomodoro. Visit Makeready L&L at the Noelle Hotel at 200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit www.makereadynash.com.
Pomodoro Sauce
Mkes 2 Quarts or 12 Portions
2 cans (56oz) Whole Peeled Tomatoes
1 Yellow Onion Sliced
1Tbs Minced Garlic
1c Red Wine
4oz Balsamic Vinegar
5 Basil Leaves
5 Mint Leaves
1Tbs Dried Oregano
2tsp Salt
- In a pot big enough to hold 1 gallon of liquid, sauté onions with olive oil over medium heat.
- Once onions are translucent, add the garlic, then pour in the wine and vinegar to deglaze.
- Add tomatoes and herbs to the pot and reduce the heat to low.
- Allow to cook for nearly two hours, stirring occasionally to avoid sticking to the pan.
- Taste for deliciousness, adjust seasoning with salt if needed.
- Serve over your favorite cooked spaghetti noodles.