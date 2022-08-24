Spaghetti Pomodoro from Makeready L & L at Noelle Hotel

Posted at 1:57 PM, Aug 24, 2022

Chef Chris Neff from Makeready L&L made Spaghetti Pomodoro. Visit Makeready L&L at the Noelle Hotel at 200 4th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219. For more information, visit www.makereadynash.com. Pomodoro Sauce Mkes 2 Quarts or 12 Portions 2 cans (56oz) Whole Peeled Tomatoes 1 Yellow Onion Sliced 1Tbs Minced Garlic 1c Red Wine 4oz Balsamic Vinegar 5 Basil Leaves 5 Mint Leaves 1Tbs Dried Oregano 2tsp Salt In a pot big enough to hold 1 gallon of liquid, sauté onions with olive oil over medium heat. Once onions are translucent, add the garlic, then pour in the wine and vinegar to deglaze. Add tomatoes and herbs to the pot and reduce the heat to low. Allow to cook for nearly two hours, stirring occasionally to avoid sticking to the pan. Taste for deliciousness, adjust seasoning with salt if needed. Serve over your favorite cooked spaghetti noodles.

