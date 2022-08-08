Chef Ryan Costanza from The Hart made Musubi, a classic Hawaiian snack made with sliced spam, rice and wrapped in seaweed. The Hart brings Hawaii to the American South. The restaurant’s Hawaiian Style Izakaya menu features the freshest local ingredients and international takes on traditional dishes. The Hart is located at Bentoliving Chestnut Hill hotel, 321 Hart St. Nashville, TN 37210. Go to https://thehartnashville.com/ to learn more. Follow @thehartnashville.

SPAM MUSUBI

Ingredients

6 lbs. ground pork shoulder (Bear Creek or similar)

14 oz. ground Broadbent country ham

1 oz. Prague 1 (pink curing salt)

.75 oz granulated salt

.9 oz corn starch

3 tbsp kosher salt

8 oz. cold water

Directions

Mix Pink Salt, Sugar, Cornstarch, Kosher salt, and cold water together until everything is dissolved.

Combine with ground meat and thoroughly mix.

Spread mixture into 2 - 9x5 loaf pans and press firmly to remove air bubbles.

Tightly seal with aluminum foil, place into a water bath and then into a 250º oven for 3-3.5 hours or until they reach an internal temperature of 155º.

Remove from oven, place a heavy flat object (I used a brick) on top while still hot.

Let thoroughly cool, then place into the refrigerator with brick overnight.

Remove SPAM from pans and slice as desired.

We sear the sliced and glaze with a house made teriyaki before wrapping into musubi or slicing over rice.