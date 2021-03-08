Special Visit with the Nashville Zoo

Jessica Knox gave us a lesson on sloths. The Nashville Zoo's new extended hours will be 9am-6pm starting Friday, March 12. Advance Tickets are still required for all Zoo guests, including members. All guests 13+ are required to wear masks while on Zoo property. The Nashville Zoo, located at 3777 Nolensville Pk. Nashville, TN 37211. For tickets or more information, visit www.nashvillezoo.org.