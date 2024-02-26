Sperry's Restaurant Expands to Bellevue

Sperry's is celebrating 50 years of business in March and is celebrating with us in the kitchen!

Established in 1974 by brothers Houston and Dick Thomas, Sperry’s Restaurant is a legendary steakhouse located in the Belle Meade neighborhood of Nashville. Al Thomas, Houston’s son, purchased the business from his father and uncle in 2000 and expanded in 2006 with the opening of Sperry’s Restaurant in Cool Springs. In 2015, Al opened the doors to Sperry’s Mercantile, a grocery and butcher shop located directly behind the Belle Meade restaurant. A new outpost of Sperry’s Mercantile is coming to Bellevue in March 2024.

Cafe Sperry’s

Serves one

Ingredients:

Sugar

3/4 ounce Kahlua

3/4 ounce Korbel Brandy

1/2 ounce Rum 151

Hot coffee

Whipped cream, for serving

Method

Rim the wine glass with Sugar, then add the liquors. Add hot coffee. Top with whipped cream (light whip) and stir stick. Serve.

Notes: The recipe was featured on the menu at Randy Rayburns Sunset Grille as a Cafe’ Sperry’s while it was open.