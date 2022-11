Grilling expert and NewsChannel5 technical director Nathan Wilburn grilled a Spicy Pork Shoulder.

1 cup of butter

1 cup of lard

1/2 cup of black pepper

2 tablespoons red pepper

2 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups water

2 tablespoons pickling salt

6 ounces of hot sauce

Bring to boil let simmer for 15 to 20 mins.