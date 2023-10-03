Celebrity cook Dan Oliver made Spinach Artichoke Dip using his own blend of Dan-O’s Seasoning. Dan-O’s Seasoning is a versatile seasoning that’s good on everything. Dan-O’s Seasoning is available in over 18,000 stores nationwide, including Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and Sam’s Club. For more information, visit https://danosseasoning.com/.
Easy, No Bake Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Ingredients:
1 loaf of round Hawaiian Sweet Bread
8 oz cream cheese
1 cup sour cream
10 oz frozen chopped spinach
1 - 10 oz can artichoke hearts
1 - 10 oz water chestnuts
½ bundle of green onion
2 packets of Dan-o’s original
1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese
Steps:
In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, spinach, artichoke hearts, water chestnuts, green onion, mozzarella, and Dan-O’s - mix well
Hollow out the center of Hawaiian bread
Add the dip to the bread bowl
Thinly slice the remaining bread and use it for dipping
Enjoy!