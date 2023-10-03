Watch Now
Spinach Artichoke Dip

We get the recipe from Dan Oliver
Posted at 11:44 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 12:44:33-04

Celebrity cook Dan Oliver made Spinach Artichoke Dip using his own blend of Dan-O’s Seasoning. Dan-O’s Seasoning is a versatile seasoning that’s good on everything. Dan-O’s Seasoning is available in over 18,000 stores nationwide, including Kroger, Publix, Walmart, and Sam’s Club. For more information, visit https://danosseasoning.com/.

Easy, No Bake Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

1 loaf of round Hawaiian Sweet Bread

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

10 oz frozen chopped spinach

1 - 10 oz can artichoke hearts

1 - 10 oz water chestnuts

½ bundle of green onion

2 packets of Dan-o’s original

1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese

Steps:

In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, spinach, artichoke hearts, water chestnuts, green onion, mozzarella, and Dan-O’s - mix well

Hollow out the center of Hawaiian bread

Add the dip to the bread bowl

Thinly slice the remaining bread and use it for dipping

Enjoy!

