Easy, No Bake Spinach & Artichoke Dip

Ingredients:

1 loaf of round Hawaiian Sweet Bread

8 oz cream cheese

1 cup sour cream

10 oz frozen chopped spinach

1 - 10 oz can artichoke hearts

1 - 10 oz water chestnuts

½ bundle of green onion

2 packets of Dan-o’s original

1/2 cup Mozzarella Cheese

Steps:

In a bowl, combine cream cheese, sour cream, spinach, artichoke hearts, water chestnuts, green onion, mozzarella, and Dan-O’s - mix well

Hollow out the center of Hawaiian bread

Add the dip to the bread bowl

Thinly slice the remaining bread and use it for dipping

Enjoy!

