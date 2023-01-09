Spinach Artichoke Dip for Any Gameday

Cookbook author Erika Schlick made Spinach Artichoke Dip. Find healthy, paleo, and gluten-free recipes in Erika's cookbook The Wandering Palate and on her website https://thetrailtohealth.com/tv-ready-videos. Follow Erika @thetrailtohealth on Instagram.

Ingredients

1 can artichoke hearts

4 cups baby spinach

½ cup Primal Kitchen Mayo (Use code TRAILTOHEALTH for 10% off on vegan or paleo version)

8 oz cashew cheese (I use The Cultured Kitchen Herb Cashew Reserve)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ tablespoon salt

½ cup nutritional yeast or Parmesan Cheese

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F (177 C).

2. Chop the spinach and artichokes into small bite-sized pieces. I used my food processor to chop the artichokes.

3. Combine the mayonnaise with the cashew cheese, garlic powder, onion powder, lemon juice, salt, and Parmesan or nutritional yeast. Stir with the spinach and artichokes.

4. Pour into a small cast-iron skillet and bake for 20 minutes.

5. If desired, cook until the broiler for 1 to 2 minutes to achieve a crispy top.

6. Serve with Siete Foods Chips or veggies like celery or carrots.

