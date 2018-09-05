Spinach Artichoke Dip gets a healthy makeover from Ann Cox Eastes of Kroger

Spinach and Artichoke Dip Makeover

Ann Cox Eastes from Kroger is giving your favorite football party dips a healthy makeover! 

SPINACH ARTICHOKE DIP

1 (10-12-oz) pkg chopped spinach or kale, thawed and liquid drained

1 (15-oz) can artichoke quarters, drained and chopped

1 c reduced fat mayonnaise

½ c reduced fat sour cream

1 c shredded Parmesan cheese, divided

½ t garlic salt

¼ t pepper

Combine in a large bowl spinach, artichokes, mayonnaise, ½ c Parmesan cheese, salt and pepper. Stir to mix completely. Place in an 8-inch square baking dish that has been coated with vegetable spray and bake in a preheated 375F oven for 20-25 minutes or until hot and bubbly. Serve with baked pita chips or baked or reduced fat tortilla chips. Yield: 6-8 servings **Could also serve hot in a fondue pot or slow cooker.

