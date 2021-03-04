Menu

Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

SpongeBob Coming to Paramount+

items.[0].videoTitle
A new prequel series is out on the streaming network
Posted at 11:42 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 12:42:07-05

Tom and Bill gave preview of the new the new SpongeBob SquarePants prequel series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. The new prequel series, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run and are available to stream on Paramount+ (formerly CBS All Access) launch day, March 4. Learn more at www.paramountplus.com

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018