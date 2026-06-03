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Spotify House is where country music comes to life this CMA Fest

Listen to great music with Spotify House
Listen to great music with Spotify House
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For the seventh year, Spotify is returning to CMA Fest with Spotify House, the festival’s premiere destination for fans. They are taking over downtown Nashville’s beloved Ole Red from June 4-6 for three unforgettable days of country music and special surprises.
Curated by the Hot Country playlist team, Spotify House is where the full spectrum of country music comes to life. It’s a place that offers fans meaningful access to the artists they love while creating space to discover the new voices shaping the genre.
This year’s main stage lineup will feature can’t-miss performances from many of today’s top country stars and standout rising artists.

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