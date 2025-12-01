Spread joy this season by becoming a Youth Villages Holiday Hero!

Make this holiday season extra special by spreading joy through gift-giving. Become a Youth Villages Holiday Hero today and brighten up the lives of the youth we serve locally. With your cheerful donation, you can make a difference by helping fulfill their holiday wish lists. Help bring light to their world and give them a holiday they will never forget.

Ways to be a Holiday Hero

Shop (by Dec. 7)

Fulfill a child's wish list by purchasing and delivering unwrapped gifts to the Youth Villages workshop (new gifts only). We ask shoppers to spend $150-$200 to fulfill one wish list. You may request multiple wish lists.

Donate (by Dec. 31)

Make a monetary donation or start a fundraiser towards purchasing gifts for children.

Gift Drop-off/Delivery

301 Plus Park Blvd Ste. 110, Nashville TN, 37217

Nov. 10-25

M-F, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Dec. 1-5

M-F, 8 a.m - 6 p.m.

Dec. 6

Sat, 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Dec 7

Sun, Noon - 4 p.m.

https://youthvillages.donordrive.com/mtn-holiday-heroes