Spring 2018 "Friends and Fashion" Preview

2:50 PM, Apr 5, 2018

Amy Marsalis Previews "Friends and Fashion" to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt

Today's fashions and accessories came from Macy’s, Gus Mayer, Lilly Pulitzer and The Friends Shop - all the stores that will be providing clothing and jewelry for the 28th annual Friends & Fashion luncheon and fashion show on Monday, April 9 at the Music City Center. The fashion show will feature current and former Children’s Hospital patients as models.  Former television host Elisabeth Hasselbeck will be the event emcee and ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year - Lauren Alaina will give a special performance. The doors open for shopping and a silent auction at 10am, the fashion show and luncheon are from 11:30am-1pm and from 1pm-3pm there will be additional shopping. The $130/per person ticket includes lunch and the fashion show. Proceeds go to support programs for Monroe Carell Jr. Children's Hospital at Vanderbilt patients and their families. For more information or tickets visit www.vanderbilt.ejoinme.org/friendsandfashion2018.

