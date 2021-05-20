Spring Back into Sales

Ms. Cheap talked about the Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale, the return of the Nashville Flea Market and her T-Shirt Drive for the homeless. The Ladies of Charity Stuff Galore sale is from 8am-1pm on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through June 26 at the shop, located in Nashville at 2216 State St. Call (615) 327-3430 or visit www.ladiesofcharitynashville.org for more information. Proceeds from the sale go to help the needy. The Nashville Flea Market is back and happening this weekend May 22-23 at The Fairgrounds Nashville. Hours are 8am-6pm Saturday and 8am-4pm Sunday. There is no Friday market this month. Admission is free, but parking is $5. The May market booths will be in the open-air sheds and along the perimeter of the Expo center buildings, but not inside any of the buildings. For more details go to www.thefairgrounds.com/fleamarket or call (615) 862-5016. For more information on Ms. Cheap's T-Shirt Drive for Room In The Inn, visit www.newschannel5.com/shirts.