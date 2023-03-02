Spring Cocktails with E3 Chophouse

Julielle Trites lead bartender at E3 Chophouse made cocktails from their spring menu. E3 Chophouse's menu changes seasonally, spring will rotate in in the coming months. Cocktail hour is M-Th 4pm-7pm with bar bites and cocktails. Mondays at E3 is "Military Mondays", offering all Active Military and Veterans the E3 Dinner for $5 ($70 Value). Tennessee Mixed Greens, 6oz E3 Filet, Gruyère, Gouda & Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Braised Collard Greens. Wined Down Wednesdays is E3's live music series on the rooftop, every Wednesday night. E3 Chophouse is in Hillsboro Village at 1628 21st Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212. For more information, go to https://www.e3chophousenashville.com/ or call (615) 301-1818.

Ballad of the Bee

- 2 oz fords gin

- 3/4 oz fresh lime juice

- 1 oz simple syrup

- cucumber

- basil

- shaken, poured in a Collins glass, topped with soda water

E3 Torched Old Fashioned

- stirred

- 2 oz old forester

- 1/4 oz porter syrup

- 3-4 dashes angostura bitters

