Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Spring Craft Bunny Sign

items.[0].videoTitle
Brooke Riley from Re-Fabbed shares with us an easy DIY craft for spring
Posted at 11:50 AM, Apr 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-02 12:50:53-04

Brooke Riley showed how to make a cute bunny sign that will brighten up your front door for Easter and on into spring. Follow Brooke on her blog at www.re-fabbed.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/refabbedbybrooke, on Instagram at www.instagram.com/re_fabbed and on Pinterest at www.pinterest.com/briley6329

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018