Spring Gardening Tips

George Kilgore gave tips on planting vegetables from either plants, bulbs or seeds. If you have questions on planting produce, contact your local extension agent at https://www.nashville.gov/Agricultural-Extension-Service.aspx. All the items George showed can be found at your local gardening center.
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:39:59-05
