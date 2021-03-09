Menu

Spring Gardening Tips

Find out what you need to do to get your spring garden ready
Posted at 12:39 PM, Mar 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-09 13:39:59-05

George Kilgore gave tips on planting vegetables from either plants, bulbs or seeds. If you have questions on planting produce, contact your local extension agent at https://www.nashville.gov/Agricultural-Extension-Service.aspx. All the items George showed can be found at your local gardening center.

