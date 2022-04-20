Spring Into Fashion 2022

Katey Preston shows us some of the best Spring fashions for Women and Children. See the latest styles at the annual Spring Into Fashion Show on April 28 at 7pm at Holy Family Catholic Church, located at 9100 Crockett Rd. in Brentwood. The event benefits the Mary Parrish Center, providing compassionate housing for women and children to heal and rebuild after domestic violence. For tickets and more information, visit www.holyfamilycc.com/fashion