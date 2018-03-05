Spring Tea Party Ideas & Mema's Tea Cake Cookies

Home Cook and Baker Kourtney Smith shared Spring Tea Party Ideas for a Bridal Shower, Birthday Gathering or Book Club Theme as well as Mema's Tea Cake Cookies & Sadie's Spice Tea Recipes.
Mema's Tea Cake Cookies
1 cup sugar
1/4 cup shortening
1/4 cup margarine
1 egg
1 tsp vanilla
2 & 2/3 cups self-rising flour (add less for fluffier cookie)
1/4 tsp nutmeg
1/2 sour cream
Cream margarine and sugar, add egg, vanilla and sour cream. Combine flour and nutmeg and add slowly into the wet ingredients. Can refrigerate dough for an hour to roll and cut, or immediately scoop into balls. Roll tops in sugar or sprinkle on top. Bake at 350 for 8-10 minutes.
Sadie's Spice Tea
2 cups Tang powdered beverage
1/2 cup powdered lemonade beverage
1 cup instant tea
1 & 1/2 cups sugar
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon cloves
1/2 teaspoon allspice
Combine dry ingredients together and store in airtight container. Add to taste in hot water for a delicious beverage!