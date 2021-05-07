We got a live look inside the 50th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair where 150 of the finest craft artists from Tennessee and the eight bordering states are set up on the Great Lawn at Centennial Park, 2500 West End Ave. in Nashville. Hours are: 10am-6pm May 7 and May 8 and 10am-5pm May 9. For more information, visit www.tennesseecraft.org.
Posted at 11:51 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:51:30-04
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.