Spring Vegetable Tartain

Margot McCormack and Chef Hadley Long from Margot Café & Bar made a Spring Vegetable Tartine (French for an “open-faced sandwich.”) Margot Café & Bar will be one of more than 40 local restaurants and food trucks participating in the Nashville CARES’ Dining Out for Life event on Wednesday, May 17, to help put an end to HIV. Click here for a list of participating restaurants: https://www.diningoutforlife.com/nashville. Margot Café and Bar is located at 1017 Woodland St. Nashville, TN 37206. Visit www.margotcafe.com to learn more.

