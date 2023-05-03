Margot Fosnes from the Springfield Antique and Garden Market gave us a preview of the event. The Springfield Antique and Garden Market will be held on Friday and Saturday, May 5-6 at the Robertson County Fairgrounds, 4635 Hwy 41, Springfield TN. The market will be held in conjunction with the opening weekend of the Robertson County Farmers Market adjacent to the show. There will be more than 20 curated vendors from Tennessee and Kentucky featuring fine antiques, primitives, art, handmade linen clothing, garden decor and flowers and plants. Admission is $5 and door prize winners will be drawn from ticket holders throughout the event. Follow The Springfield Antique & Garden on Facebook.