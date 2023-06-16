Laurel Barr took us through one of the gardens that will be a part of the Springfield Inaugural Seeds of Hope Garden tour. Freda Herndon from Martha’s Song talked about how proceeds from the event go to benefit the foundation. Martha’s Song will be hosting their inaugural Seeds of Hope Garden Tour on Saturday, June 17 from 9am-3pm. The tour takes guests on a self-guided exploration of 8 of the most unique and beautiful gardens in and around Robertson County. Tickets are $25, kids 12 and under are FREE! All proceeds benefit Martha's Song Foundation, which provides financial assistance to Robertson County residents fighting cancer. For tickets or for more information, click here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/seeds-of-hope-tour-of-gardens-tickets-607725963717.