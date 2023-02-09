Springfield Thrift Shop Anniversary Sale

Ms. Cheap took us to COPE Thrift shop in Springfield, TN where you can find deals on clothes, toys, household goods and more. Springfield’s COPE Center thrift store has been raising money to help the needy in Robertson County for 40 years. To celebrate, the shop is having a 40% off storewide sale on Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14. The shop raises money to help needy people in Robertson County with utilities, rent, and medical prescriptions. C.O.P.E. (Community Services, Clothing & Department Stores) Thrift and Consignment Store is located at 810 S. Main St. Springfield, TN 37172. Store hours are 10am-3pm Tuesday through Saturday. For more information call (615) 384-1465. Follow on Facebook at COPE of Robertson County and @copeofrobco on Instagram.