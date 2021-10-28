Watch
Sprintz Furniture Warehouse Sale

We learn more about the warehouse and tent sale
Posted at 11:50 AM, Oct 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-28 12:50:18-04

Ms. Cheap took us to the Sprintz Furniture Warehouse Sale where you can find deals on furniture and accessories. The Sprintz Furniture Warehouse Sale is 10am-6pm Thursday, Friday, and Saturday and 12pm-5pm Sunday, featuring discontinued, overstocks, and one-of-a-kind pieces. The warehouse is located at 6205 Cockrill Bend Circle. For more information, visit www.sprintz.com.

