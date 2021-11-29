Spruce Up Brunch with Stuffed French Toast

Austin and Bart from Party Fowl shared with us a great recipe for Stuffed French Toast. To learn more about the restaurant visit Partyfowl.com
Party Fowl Stuffed French Toast
French Toast Filling: 2 servings
Ingredients:
2 cups sliced apples
4 ounces light brown sugar
2 tbsp whiskey
⅜ tsp cinnamon
6 ounces cream cheese
Directions:
Saute apples, brown sugar, whiskey, and cinnamon on low until apples break down and become
translucent.
Add cream cheese to hot apple filling
Whisk until incorporated
French Toast Batter:
Ingredients:
1 pint heavy cream
½ tsp vanilla extract
½ cup sugar
3 ¾ egg yolks
2 ½ eggs
2 tbsp cinnamon sugar
½ ounce orange zest
Directions:
Add all ingredients except heavy cream and whisk
Add heavy cream a little bit at a time and whisk vigorously
Stuffing the French Toast:
Cut Challah bread into 2in thick slices
Cut slit through the top center of the bread - ¾ of the way down
Place fingers in slit to make room for filling
Place 2oz of filling in bread
Squeeze top opening shut with fingers.
Cooking the French Toast:
Dip French toast into batter so that it is completely covered
Allow excess batter to drip off
Cook on a flat top set to 325 degrees for 3 ½ minutes on each side
Top with dusting of powdered sugar
Top with fried chicken (optional)
Serve with Bourbon Syrup*
*Bourbon Syrup: Recipe makes ~1 quart
1 pound butter, melted
1 pound light brown sugar, dissolve
Bring to boil
Add 2oz water
Add 2oz bourbon
Whisk vigorously
Take off heat