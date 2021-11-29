Spruce Up Brunch with Stuffed French Toast

Austin and Bart from Party Fowl shared with us a great recipe for Stuffed French Toast. To learn more about the restaurant visit Partyfowl.com

Party Fowl Stuffed French Toast

French Toast Filling: 2 servings

Ingredients:

2 cups sliced apples

4 ounces light brown sugar

2 tbsp whiskey

⅜ tsp cinnamon

6 ounces cream cheese

Directions:

Saute apples, brown sugar, whiskey, and cinnamon on low until apples break down and become

translucent.

Add cream cheese to hot apple filling

Whisk until incorporated

French Toast Batter:

Ingredients:

1 pint heavy cream

½ tsp vanilla extract

½ cup sugar

3 ¾ egg yolks

2 ½ eggs

2 tbsp cinnamon sugar

½ ounce orange zest

Directions:

Add all ingredients except heavy cream and whisk

Add heavy cream a little bit at a time and whisk vigorously

Stuffing the French Toast:

Cut Challah bread into 2in thick slices

Cut slit through the top center of the bread - ¾ of the way down

Place fingers in slit to make room for filling

Place 2oz of filling in bread

Squeeze top opening shut with fingers.

Cooking the French Toast:

Dip French toast into batter so that it is completely covered

Allow excess batter to drip off

Cook on a flat top set to 325 degrees for 3 ½ minutes on each side

Top with dusting of powdered sugar

Top with fried chicken (optional)

Serve with Bourbon Syrup*

*Bourbon Syrup: Recipe makes ~1 quart

1 pound butter, melted

1 pound light brown sugar, dissolve

Bring to boil

Add 2oz water

Add 2oz bourbon

Whisk vigorously

Take off heat

