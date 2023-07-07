Squash Casserole Is Great For a Summer Potluck Or Anytime

Cookbook author Sallie Swor made a Squash Casserole, a terrific way to make good use your garden bounty of squash. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit www.thedeerone.com.
Fresh Squash Casserole
Ingredients
6 medium squash, sliced in one inch rounds
1/2 onion, chopped
4 oz cream cheese
2 Tbsp butter
4 oz can chopped green chilies
1 tsp salt
1 Tbsp sugar
1 egg
Paprika for topping
Directions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Boil squash and onion with just enough water to cover for 15-20 minutes until tender.
Drain VERY well in a colander – pressing out all liquid.
Return squash to the pan and mash with a fork or potato masher.
Add all ingredients – except egg – and mix well.
Beat egg in a small bowl and add to squash mixture stirring to combine.
Spray an 8 x 8 casserole with cooking spray and add squash mixture.
Sprinkle with paprika and bake 30 minutes until set.
Serves 4 generously or 6 dainty eaters!
Now You Can Cook by Sallie Swor is available at TheDeerOne.com/wordpress.