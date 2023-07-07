Squash Casserole Is Great For a Summer Potluck Or Anytime

Cookbook author Sallie Swor made a Squash Casserole, a terrific way to make good use your garden bounty of squash. For more of Sallie’s recipes and cookbook information, visit www.thedeerone.com.

Fresh Squash Casserole

Ingredients

6 medium squash, sliced in one inch rounds

1/2 onion, chopped

4 oz cream cheese

2 Tbsp butter

4 oz can chopped green chilies

1 tsp salt

1 Tbsp sugar

1 egg

Paprika for topping

Directions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Boil squash and onion with just enough water to cover for 15-20 minutes until tender.

Drain VERY well in a colander – pressing out all liquid.

Return squash to the pan and mash with a fork or potato masher.

Add all ingredients – except egg – and mix well.

Beat egg in a small bowl and add to squash mixture stirring to combine.

Spray an 8 x 8 casserole with cooking spray and add squash mixture.

Sprinkle with paprika and bake 30 minutes until set.

Serves 4 generously or 6 dainty eaters!



Now You Can Cook by Sallie Swor is available at TheDeerOne.com/wordpress.