St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon Next Weekend

St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon Director Erika Larson talked about what to expect at this year’s race and Suzy Meade, a St. Jude Hero talked about why she’s running for “something bigger”. The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is taking place April 20-23. Saturday, April 22 is Race Day with the 5k and 10k starting at 6:30am at 8th & Demonbreun and the full marathon and half-marathon kick off and running at 7:20am at 8th & Broadway. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.RunRocknRoll.com/Nashville. Follow @RnRNashville on Facebook and Twitter @RunRocknRoll with the hashtag #RNRNASHVILLE.