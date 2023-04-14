Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon Next Weekend

We chat with one of the St. Jude Heros and learn more about this year's race.
Posted at 11:28 AM, Apr 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-14 12:28:26-04

St. Jude Rock ‘N Roll Marathon Director Erika Larson talked about what to expect at this year’s race and Suzy Meade, a St. Jude Hero talked about why she’s running for “something bigger”. The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is taking place April 20-23. Saturday, April 22 is Race Day with the 5k and 10k starting at 6:30am at 8th & Demonbreun and the full marathon and half-marathon kick off and running at 7:20am at 8th & Broadway. For more information or to register for the event, visit www.RunRocknRoll.com/Nashville. Follow @RnRNashville on Facebook and Twitter @RunRocknRoll with the hashtag #RNRNASHVILLE.

