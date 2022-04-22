St. Jude Rock 'N Roll Race Series This Weekend

Amy Rose, a St. Jude Hero for 7 years, will participate in the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series Nashville this year. She runs in honor of her niece, Lucy, who was diagnosed with Medulloblastoma at five-years-old. Lucy was treated at St. Jude and is now 16-years-old and cancer free. Amy has met her fundraising goal for each race she’s done as a St. Jude Hero, and she says that St. Jude patients are the real heroes. For more information about the race go to runrocknroll.com