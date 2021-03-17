St. Patrick's Day History

Max Miller talked about the fascinating stories behind the food and drink traditions of St. Patrick's Day. Here is the link to the YouTube channel, Tasting History with Max Miller and the St. Patrick's Day edition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8KpFs1CHgw
Posted at 3:18 PM, Mar 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 16:18:55-04
Max Miller talked about the fascinating stories behind the food and drink traditions of St. Patrick's Day. Here is the link to the YouTube channel, Tasting History with Max Miller and the St. Patrick's Day edition: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S8KpFs1CHgw
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.