Star Rover Sound shows us how to make the perfect steak

This new year, Star Rover Sound is throwing it back to the great American steakhouse, an institution that transcends time and trend. Beginning January 19, every Friday & Saturday, Steak Dinners at Star Rover will offer the complete experience – cut in-house steaks paired with crisp salads and crisper cocktails, bottomless triple-cooked fries and onion rings, fresh-baked dinner rolls, live music, and good times.

Herb & Garlic Compound Butter

INGREDIENTS



1 lbs room temp unsalted butter

4 bunches of parsley

1 head of garlic

1 cup olive oil

METHOD

Preheat oven to 350 F.

Cut the bottom of the head of garlic off to expose the cloves.

Place the head of garlic cut side up into a small oven safe sauce pot with a lid, add olive oil, and roast (covered) for 20 minutes or until golden brown and fragrant. Set aside to cool.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Remove the ends of the stems from the parsley and add to the pot of boiling water.

After 30 seconds, turn off the heat, remove the parsley from the boiling water with a spider (or alternatively drain into a colander) and immediately shock in ice water.

Once completely cooled, wring out as much water as possible using a dry towel.

Rough chop the blanched parsley and squeeze the roasted garlic cloves out of their skins.

Add both parsley and roasted garlic to a high speed blender.

Blend into a bright green puree (if needed, add a small amount of water to get it moving – but only a small amount!)

Add the room temp butter to a stand mixer with a paddle attachment.

Whip the butter on medium high until it's pearl white and fluffy.

Stop the mixer and add parsley/garlic puree.

Mix on low until puree is fully incorporated and mixture is homogeneous.

Transfer to an airtight container and store at room temp for up to a week or under refrigeration for up to a month.

Goes great on just about everything, but really tasty on grilled meats and roasted seafood!

Steak Dinners at Star Rover Sound: Fridays + Saturdays, 5-10pm

Germantown, Nashville: 1400 Adams St, Nashville, TN 37208 For more information visit: https://www.starroversound.com

Phone: 615-709-3158

