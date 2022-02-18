Star Studded Benefit Concert for Tornado Victims

Award-winning Bluegrass artist-musician Ricky Skaggs talked about teaming up with award-winning Gospel artist, and fellow Kentuckian, Steven Curtis Chapman, for a benefit concert for the Kentucky tornado victims. The concert lineup also includes Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart and more. The Kentucky Tornado Relief Benefit Concert is Sunday, February 20 at 7pm at Heartland Church in Paducah, KY. All proceeds will benefit victims of the tornado via Samaritan's Purse. Click here for tickets: https://www.itickets.com/events/461060.html?aff=BIT. For more information on Ricky Skaggs, visit www.rickyskaggs.com and Steven Curtis Chapman, www.stevencurtischapman.com.