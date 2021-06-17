Staying Cool this Summer

Ms. Cheap took us to Brentwood Splash Pad, a fun place to cool off this summer. Brentwood Splash Pad is located next to the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood at 920 Heritage Way. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for youth and seniors. In addition, the Franklin Splash Park is next to the outdoor pool at the Franklin Rec Center, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. For more details, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.
Posted at 11:44 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 12:44:19-04
