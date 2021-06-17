Staying Cool this Summer

Ms. Cheap took us to Brentwood Splash Pad, a fun place to cool off this summer. Brentwood Splash Pad is located next to the Indoor Sports Complex in Brentwood at 920 Heritage Way. Admission is $4 for adults and $2 for youth and seniors. In addition, the Franklin Splash Park is next to the outdoor pool at the Franklin Rec Center, 1120 Hillsboro Rd. For more details, visit www.wcparksandrec.com.